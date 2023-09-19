The Legal Liabilities and Safeguards Against Online Violence

The rapid spread of information online has created an environment where inappropriate comments and information can quickly escalate, leading to large-scale online violence incidents. This article discusses the legal liabilities associated with online violence and explores governmental actions taken to address the issue.

In recent years, there have been notable incidents of online violence that have had tragic consequences. In one case, an underage individual posted a video seeking to reunite with his biological parents. However, his plea was misconstrued as a demand for his birth parents to purchase a house for him, leading to widespread criticism and online violence. Tragically, the young person took his own life as a result.

Another incident involved a woman who hired a delivery person to bring meals to her father during pandemic-related restrictions. Despite her gesture of gratitude in recharging the delivery person’s mobile phone, netizens criticized her for being too stingy. This relentless criticism pushed her to the breaking point, and she made the tragic decision to end her life.

To address the rising incidents of online violence, various government departments have issued regulations to regulate the publication and dissemination of online information. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) released provisions on the management of internet user account information, which outline the regulatory obligations of internet information service providers. These regulations include the establishment of a verification process for account information, requiring real identity information during registration, and disclosing the account’s internet protocol (IP) attribution for public accounts.

The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission (OCCAC) initiated a campaign called Qinglang2022 Spring Festival network environment improvement. This campaign aimed to curb online violence targeting online platforms and encouraging them to enhance their mechanisms for preventing and controlling online violence.

In terms of legal liability, certain online activities such as insulting or defaming others can lead to both civil and criminal liability. The Civil Code grants individuals personality rights, explicitly prohibiting the violation of others’ right to reputation through actions like insults or defamation.

In cases where online violence significantly impacts the victim’s daily life or work, or violates other legal provisions, victims can report the incident to law enforcement agencies or initiate criminal proceedings. Victims also have the option to file civil lawsuits, demanding that the wrongdoer assumes civil liability and taking measures to stop the infringement, remove its impact, restore one’s reputation, and demand an apology.

It is important for victims of online violence to take timely legal action to protect their rights. They can also assert their rights against internet service providers, notifying them of infringements and requesting necessary measures such as deletion, blocking, or disconnecting links.

In conclusion, online violence is a serious issue that can have devastating consequences. The government has taken steps to regulate online information and curb online violence, but individuals also have a responsibility to safeguard their rights and respect others online.

– Zhu Tao, Partner at ETR Law Firm

– Zheng Ziliang, Paralegal at ETR Law Firm