MP’s Complaint Against Police Commissioner Closed Amidst Controversy

Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Steve Turner, recently faced criticism after a complaint made Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald was closed with no further action. The complaint stemmed from social media accusations made Turner against McDonald, which the MP deemed as “wild” and a breach of the PCC’s responsibilities.

The cross-party watchdog, Cleveland Police and Crime Panel, acknowledged the validity of the complaint, but claimed its hands were tied in terms of resolving the matter. After attempting informal resolution, the panel stated that there was no further course of action available, leading to the closure of the case. This decision has sparked outrage from McDonald, who described the process as “deeply worrying with more than a hint of farce.”

Turner, who has been PCC since May 2021, has been no stranger to controversy. In a Facebook post, he made allegations against former Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston regarding the disclosure of financial interests. These allegations were later dropped, leading to Turner’s claims that the Labour Party was falsely reporting individuals to the police. Turner also referenced an inquiry into Teesworks, initiated Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, which McDonald had criticized in parliament.

The panel noted a “history of animosity” between McDonald and Turner, emphasizing their polarized positions on the issue. However, the panel, responsible for scrutinizing the PCC’s actions, stated that unless a complaint amounts to a criminal offense, the only available route is informal resolution.

The closure of the complaint has reignited the debate about the powers and accountability of police and crime commissioners. McDonald argued that commissioners should not be the ones deciding whether action should be taken against them, calling for increased investigative and sanctioning powers for the police and crime panel.

In response, Turner dismissed the complaint as “vexatious” and claimed that McDonald should focus on his constituents rather than criticizing him. This exchange highlights the ongoing tensions between the two individuals.

The closure of this complaint raises questions about the effectiveness of current procedures in holding police commissioners accountable. It remains to be seen whether this incident will prompt a reconsideration of the powers and processes involved.