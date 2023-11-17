New Article: Disturbing Social Media Post Sparks Investigation into Udupi Murders

In a shocking turn of events, police in Udupi, Karnataka, are launching an investigation into a disturbing social media post that praised the heinous actions of a man named Praveen Chowgule. Last Sunday, Chowgule allegedly killed four individuals, including his female colleague, in a small town near Nejar. The Instagram post, which has since been taken down, depicted Chowgule wearing a crown and boasted about his ability to murder “4 mushilm” (Muslims) in just 15 minutes.

The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Police Station (CEN) in Udupi has taken on the mission of uncovering the person responsible for the offensive post. Police have registered a case under IPC section 505 (2) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, both related to promoting hatred and creating enmity between classes through statements made online.

The incident itself was nothing short of horrific. Chowgule reportedly invaded the home of his colleague, Aynaz, and proceeded to brutally stab her two siblings and mother to death. As they tried to defend Aynaz, her mother, grandmother, and siblings tragically lost their lives. Aynaz’s grandmother managed to survive the attack but sustained injuries.

Chowgule was swiftly arrested in Belagavi and charged with murder. He appeared before an Udupi court, where he was subsequently remanded to judicial custody until November 28. It remains unclear what motivated Chowgule to commit such a senseless act of violence, and the investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances leading up to the incident.

This disturbing incident serves as a reminder of the power and impact of social media in our society. It is imperative that we use these platforms responsibly and refrain from promoting or glorifying violence. The consequences of such actions can have far-reaching and devastating effects, as witnessed in this tragic case.

Sources:

– The New Indian Express (URL of the domain)