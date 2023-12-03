Fighting Back Against Online Smear Campaigns: A Lesson in Digital Responsibility

In the era of social media dominance, it has become increasingly common for individuals to use online platforms to spread misinformation and engage in smear campaigns. These campaigns not only tarnish reputations but also have the potential to incite violence and disrupt societal harmony.

Recently, a case was filed in Manjeshwaram against Abdul Manaf, a resident of Kunjathur, for his alleged involvement in a smear campaign against the Chief Minister and the Nava Kerala Sadas program. The charges brought against Manaf include violations under the IT Act, incitement to violence, IPC Section 153, and others. Manjeshwaram Police took swift action summoning him for questioning and serving a notice before releasing him.

The catalyst for this case was a fabricated voice message that circulated on social media platforms, claiming that a child had been abducted in Kollam to raise funds for the Nava Kerala Sadas program and implicating the Chief Minister in the incident. Such false narratives can cause panic, sow seeds of discord, and lead to unwarranted hostility in the community.

It is essential to recognize the grave consequences of engaging in such irresponsible online behavior. We must collectively strive to uphold digital responsibility, where the spread of misinformation is curtailed, and malicious campaigns are condemned. This incident serves as a stark reminder that online platforms can be both powerful tools for positive change and breeding grounds for manipulation.

FAQ

Q: What is a smear campaign?

A smear campaign refers to the deliberate dissemination of false or misleading information about a person or organization with the intention of damaging their reputation.

Q: What is digital responsibility?

Digital responsibility refers to the ethical and responsible use of online platforms, including avoiding the spread of false information, respecting others’ privacy, and promoting positive engagement.

Sources: [Bangalore Mirror](https://bangaloremirror.indiatimes.com/bangalore/others/fake-circulation-on-social-media-police-register-case-in-manjeshwaram-kerala/articleshow/79482544.cms)