Rise in Drug and Human Smuggling Puts Cochise County Residents at Risk

The crisis at the southern border of the United States has transformed Cochise County, Arizona into a dangerous hub for drug and human smuggling. This illicit activity often involves American citizens, including teenagers, who are recruited cartels through social media platforms.

According to County Sheriff Mark Dannels, over a hundred juveniles, some as young as 12 or 13 years old, have been apprehended in the county within the past 18 months for smuggling. Many of these individuals use social media platforms to connect with cartels and are enticed promises of substantial financial rewards for their involvement.

In response to the growing problem, Arizona implemented strict felony human smuggling legislation last year. Since then, over 400 people have been arrested, the majority of whom are American citizens that came from outside the county.

One example is 18-year-old Gerardo Alarcon-Martin from North Carolina, who was arrested in June after leading deputies on a car chase. He has pleaded guilty to assisting a human smuggling operation, revealing that he was directed to pick up three migrants in the desert after responding to a message on TikTok.

Deputy Chris Oletsky, a 20-year Marine veteran who joined the local sheriff’s department to combat human smuggling, describes this trend as “100% Uber for the cartels.” Oletsky’s team, composed of five deputies, is dedicated to intercepting human smugglers. Their work frequently involves high-speed pursuits, often captured on body cameras.

The dangerous chases can result in violent crashes and encounters with law enforcement. In one tragic incident this year, a 16-year-old suspected smuggler crashed into a 65-year-old woman on her way to her birthday dinner, causing her death.

Cochise County deputies recently intercepted a vehicle driven a 23-year-old from Phoenix who claimed he was smuggling to pay rent. An undocumented migrant was found in the back of the vehicle.

Despite the risks, law enforcement continues to pursue suspected smugglers. Deputy Oletsky suffered severe injuries during an interception when he slipped and fell off an embankment. He remains committed to patrolling the rural roads, although doctors have expressed concern about possible head trauma.

County Sheriff Dannels emphasizes the need for members of Congress to address the issue and provide support. He urges action to combat the cartels’ disregard for human life. Although the dangerous chases prompt the question of whether pursuing speeding suspects is safe, Dannels asserts that revised policies justify the necessity of these pursuits to protect the community from the potential harm caused high-speed smugglers.

The situation in Cochise County reflects the larger crisis occurring at the southern border. The number of migrants apprehended U.S. immigration agents after illegally crossing the border reached near-record levels in September. The influx has strained local resources, leading Democratic leaders in sanctuary cities and states to criticize the Biden administration and demand federal action.

Cochise County, with its 83 miles of border with Mexico and limited law enforcement presence of 99 sworn deputies, faces unique challenges. Deputies often patrol alone, making their efforts to combat smuggling even more perilous.

