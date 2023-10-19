Carson Plans to Rebrand Itself with a New Website and Logo

Carson, a city located in the South Bay area, is undergoing a rebranding effort with the development of a new and improved website and logo. The city council aims to position Carson as the “jewel of South Bay” showcasing its modernization and leaving behind an outdated website.

The current website, launched in December 2016, is not user-friendly due to its predominantly coded design. To address this issue, Carson City Manager David C. Roberts Jr. states that the new website will have improved navigation features, allowing residents to easily access information and report issues to the city. Unlike the current website, which is managed in-house, the new site will be hosted a professional company.

In addition to the website overhaul, Carson will also introduce a new city logo. The city council intends to use this logo to establish an identity that aligns with their goal of becoming a destination city. The logo will play a significant role in promoting Carson as a venue for upcoming events such as the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics Games, which are expected to attract a considerable number of visitors.

To kickstart the rebranding project, the City Council has approved a six-year contract with Revize LLC, a website design company based in Michigan. The contract, with a maximum value of $207,000, will support the development and maintenance of the new website.

Councilmember Jawane Hilton views this project as transformative work for Carson, the likes of which the city has not seen in 55 years. He believes that the updated website and logo will enhance transparency and accessibility, making the city more appealing to both residents and visitors alike.

