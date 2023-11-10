Carry1st Partners with Activision to Enhance the Call of Duty: Mobile Experience in Africa

Carry1st, the leading African mobile games publisher, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Activision, aimed at revolutionizing the gaming experience for Call of Duty: Mobile enthusiasts across Africa.

This partnership introduces an exciting opportunity for players to seamlessly purchase Call of Duty Points (COD Points) and Battle Passes through the Carry1st Shop, which is powered Pay1st, Carry1st’s dedicated payment platform. COD Points are the official in-game currency for Call of Duty: Mobile, enabling players to acquire a wide range of in-game items and weaponry. Additionally, the Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Pass offers a rewards system that allows gamers to progress through different tiers and unlock exclusive treasures such as weapon camos, outfits, and weapon blueprints.

Spencer Ma, Pay1st Growth Lead, stated, “By integrating Pay1st, we enable African gamers to make purchases using local payment methods and in local currency on the Carry1st Shop.”

This development follows Carry1st’s successful collaboration with Activision on a server launch and the South African campaign in 2022. Carry1st’s concerted efforts, including participation in events such as Comic Con Africa and rapper Nasty C’s Ivyson Gaming Tournament, have resulted in a significant increase in the player base and enhanced engagement within the Call of Duty: Mobile community.

Jeff Gullett, Head of Call of Duty: Mobile, expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of the African user base, stating, “By integrating Carry1st’s payment platform, we can extend access to millions more gamers in the region, allowing them to engage with Call of Duty: Mobile.”

Players can easily acquire COD Points and Battle Passes visiting the Carry1st Shop, selecting their desired product, and entering their Call of Duty: Mobile UID before completing the transaction. Once the payment is confirmed, the points will be promptly added to the players’ Call of Duty: Mobile accounts, eliminating the need for inconvenient voucher codes or pins.

Carry1st has also expanded its payment options for three of the highest-grossing games in Africa, further showcasing its commitment to enhancing the gaming landscape across the continent.

