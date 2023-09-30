The Truth Behind the “Carrot Tan” Trend: Can Eating Carrots Give You a Natural Glow?

Summary: The viral TikTok trend known as the “carrot tan” claims that eating three carrots a day can give you a natural tan. However, while carrots contain a pigment called beta-carotene that can potentially affect the color of your skin, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. Eating a few carrots will not lead to noticeable changes in skin color, and the amount of carrots needed to cause a visible orange “tan” would be challenging for most people to consume on a daily basis. Additionally, the color change that can occur from consuming high amounts of beta-carotene is not the same as a suntan and is known as carotenoderma.

Carotenoids are natural pigments found in fruits and vegetables that give them their red, orange, and yellow hues. Beta-carotene, the carotenoid present in carrots, is converted the body into vitamin A, which plays essential roles in various bodily functions. However, the body regulates the conversion of beta-carotene based on its vitamin A needs, so any excess is stored in the liver, fat tissue, or expelled through sweat glands, resulting in a potential orange skin tone.

While carrots are a good source of beta-carotene, other foods like dark-green leafy vegetables and certain yellow- and orange-colored fruits and vegetables also contain high levels of this pigment. The amount of carrots required to cause noticeable changes in skin color depends on factors such as the variety, size, ripeness, and preparation of the carrot, as well as an individual’s weight and gastrointestinal health.

Consuming too much beta-carotene from wholefoods poses no risks of vitamin A toxicity, as the body carefully regulates the conversion process. However, high-dose beta-carotene supplements may increase the risk of lung cancer in individuals who smoke or have a history of smoking.

Instead of relying on carrot consumption, experts recommend incorporating a diverse range of colorful vegetables into one’s diet to promote overall health and a natural radiance. A balanced diet should not solely depend on one type of vegetable, and it is essential to protect the skin with sunscreen when exposed to the sun.

Source: Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland; Emily Burch, Dietitian, Researcher & Lecturer, Southern Cross University (The Conversation)