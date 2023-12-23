Construction Begins on Exciting Mixed-Use Development in Carrollton

Construction has commenced on a new and dynamic mixed-use development project at the Trinity Mills Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) station in Carrollton, Texas. The development, known as Eviva Trinity Mills, is situated at 2525 Blanton Drive, in close proximity to the President George Bush Turnpike and I-35E interchange. This project is part of the larger Trinity Mills Station transit-oriented development, which spans 25 acres and is the result of a collaborative effort between the city of Carrollton, DART, The Integral Group, and Koa Partners.

Eviva Trinity Mills is set to feature a five-story structure comprising over 430 multi-family units, along with retail and restaurant spaces. The groundbreaking for this ambitious venture took place in July, signaling the start of an exciting chapter for the area.

Carrollton Mayor, Steve Babick, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the significance of this public-private partnership. He emphasized that the realization of the Trinity Mills Station vision solidifies this development as the largest transit-oriented project in the metroplex. Mayor Babick also acknowledged the dedication of past mayors and council members who have contributed to this long-term endeavor.

Key figures present at the launch event included Egbert Perry, chairman of The Integral Group, Nadine Lee, CEO of DART, Paul Cristina, CEO of Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA), Harry Lake, CEO of Koa Partners, and Vicki Lundy Wilbon, president of Real Estate at The Integral Group, who served as the emcee.

In addition to the residential and commercial components of the development, plans include a marquee six-story office structure spanning 125,000 square feet. This distinctive building has already received approval and will be a prominent feature within the complex. Furthermore, a three-acre green park esplanade has recently been completed, enhancing the overall appeal and functionality of the development.

Trinity Mills Station is a strategic transportation hub, providing access to DART’s Green Line light rail service to Dallas and the DCTA’s A-Train commuter service to Denton. The convenience and connectivity offered this location make Eviva Trinity Mills an exciting addition to the growing Carrollton area.