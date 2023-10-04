Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Pushing Fentanyl Pills to Teens in Carrollton

Donovan Jude Andrews has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and selling drugs to minors. Andrews was involved in a fentanyl-pill-pushing scheme that has affected teenagers in the Carrollton area. He advertised and sold fentanyl M30 pills to teens through social media and delivered the pills to their homes and workplaces.

The judge called Andrews’ actions “egregious and horrendous.” He criticized Andrews for being a “door-to-door drug salesman to kids” and for boasting about “killing kids.” The judge described this behavior as the epitome of the drug crisis in the country.

Andrews used the arrests of other individuals involved in the drug scheme to promote his own drug deals. He posted on Instagram that the arrests had taken the attention away from law enforcement, and he advertised that he was selling pills for $10 each. These posts eventually led to his identification and arrest.

Andrews’ lawyer mentioned that his client was addicted to fentanyl and was abusing other substances on a daily basis. She described him as a “low-level drug abuser who needed to feed his addiction.” However, the judge emphasized that Andrews’ actions were indefensible, as he knowingly dealt pills that were killing people.

In addition to Andrews, several other individuals have been charged and sentenced in connection with the fentanyl-pill-pushing scheme in Carrollton. The judge hopes that the sentence serves as a deterrent to other drug dealers.

Source: The Dallas Morning News