Social Media Companies Contributing to Mental Health Crisis Among Students, Lawsuits Allege

In recent years, social media companies have faced increasing scrutiny for their impact on mental health, especially among young people. Carroll County, Maryland, recently voted to join other school districts in a lawsuit against social media giants such as Meta, Snap, ByteDance, and Google. The lawsuit claims that these companies knowingly caused harm to students contributing to issues like eating disorders, cyberbullying, depression, and anxiety, among others.

Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland also announced their participation in the lawsuit, citing the addictive nature of social media apps and their marketing strategies targeting children. The school district alleges that they have had to divert funds and resources to address social media addiction and its negative effects on students’ well-being.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland, argues that social media companies designed their apps to be addictive and failed to adequately warn about the potential harm they could cause. The Frederick school district is being represented law firms Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.

While the lawsuits are often described as a class action, they are actually mass action suits filed in multiple jurisdictions. These suits will later be consolidated into one case in a federal court in northern California. Attorney William Shinoff, who represents the majority of districts involved in the lawsuit, emphasizes that each district is providing its own unique story about the harmful impact of social media on school environments.

Shinoff aims to prove that social media companies caused harm, were aware of it, and failed to provide sufficient warnings under public nuisance law. He believes that the law and the facts are in their favor and hopes that the legal efforts will lead to increased social media regulations.

Regardless of the outcome, participating in the lawsuit does not cost the school districts any money, only staff time. Shinoff also notes that some progress has already been made, with platforms adding parental control features, states passing legislation to protect children, and even a statewide ban on TikTok in Montana.

Sources:

– The Frederick News Post

– Carroll County Daily Times