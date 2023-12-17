Renowned Photographer Carrie Mae Weems Joins Gladstone Gallery

Renowned photographer Carrie Mae Weems has recently announced her departure from Jack Shainman Gallery after 15 years to join Gladstone Gallery, which has locations in New York, Brussels, and Seoul. Weems, known for her conceptually driven and aesthetically powerful work, will have her first exhibition with Gladstone in the fall of next year at one of its New York spaces.

Gladstone Gallery already represents a prestigious roster of artists, including Sarah Lucas, Wangechi Mutu, Alex Katz, Shirin Neshat, and Arthur Jafa. Weems will now join this esteemed group under exclusive representation in New York, while Fraenkel Gallery in San Francisco and Galerie Barbara Thumm in Berlin will continue to represent her.

Weems gained significant acclaim for her “Kitchen Table Series” in the 1990s, where she featured herself alongside Black men, women, and children in dimly lit kitchen settings. These photographs explore the construction of identity and challenge viewers to question societal norms. In her varied body of work, Weems has tackled themes such as anti-Black caricatures, the intersection of Blackness and femininity, and the enduring impact of historical racist violence.

Currently, Weems’ work can be seen at the Guggenheim Museum in New York as part of the exhibition “Going Dark: The Contemporary Figure at the Edge of Visibility.” Her art has been recognized for its profound influence, both as an artistic expression and as a catalyst for public discourse on essential social issues.

Barbara Gladstone, founder of Gladstone Gallery, expressed her excitement about collaborating with Weems, stating that her work is a call for social justice and equity. Weems’ art not only resonates with a wide audience, but she has also nurtured and inspired a generation of artists through her teaching.

Gavin Brown, partner at Gladstone, referred to Weems as an artistic, cultural, and social force. Her body of work continues to inspire others to confront and address the most pressing issues of our time.

Weems’ decision to join Gladstone Gallery marks an exciting chapter in her career, and it ensures that her thought-provoking and groundbreaking art will reach an even broader audience.