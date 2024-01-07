Actress Carrie Bernans Recovering After Hit-and-Run Incident in New York City

Actress and stunt performer Carrie Bernans is currently recovering from a hit-and-run incident that occurred in New York City on New Year’s Day. The incident happened when a driver, allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run, crashed into Bernans while she was walking near a food stand with a friend in midtown Manhattan.

Photos shared on social media Bernans’ mother, Patricia Lee, show the extent of her injuries, including bruising and chipped teeth. Despite the pain and trauma, Bernans remains hopeful and grateful for life itself.

The incident, which also resulted in injuries to several other individuals, occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The driver crashed into the sidewalk outside a restaurant after striking multiple police vehicles and a food truck. Bernans was trapped under the food stand as a result.

The driver, a 44-year-old man whose name has not been released, is currently in the hospital and is pending charges. The exact details of the hit-and-run incident are still under investigation.

Carrie Bernans, known for her work on “Black Panther” and the upcoming film “The Color Purple,” is not only an actress and stunt performer but also a producer. She has been praised her followers and supporters for her strength and resilience throughout her recovery.

Despite the setback, Bernans remains committed to her belief that something remarkable is still unfolding in her life. Her positive attitude and faith in the face of adversity serve as an inspiration to many.

As Bernans continues her path towards recovery and new beginnings, she asks for thoughts and prayers from her well-wishers and supporters. She remains focused on her role as a new mother, expressing her determination to overcome this challenge and take care of her 7-month-old son.

Carrie Bernans’ story serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength that can be found even in the face of unexpected adversity.