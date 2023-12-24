Jamie Carragher Jokes About Gary Neville Taking Over as Manchester United Manager

In a playful response to a tweet comparing Erik ten Hag’s record to Gary Neville’s, Jamie Carragher jokingly suggested that Manchester United should bring in Neville as their manager. Ten Hag has led United to their worst start to a season since 1930, with the recent defeat to West Ham adding to their string of humiliations this term. This poor performance has put the Dutchman under pressure of being sacked, especially with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent 25 percent stake in the club.

The initial tweet compared Neville’s record at Valencia to Ten Hag’s current record, highlighting Neville’s string of losses during his short-lived reign. Carragher saw this as an opportunity to suggest Neville as a replacement for Ten Hag at Old Trafford. However, it should be noted that Neville’s time at Valencia remains his only managerial experience.

United’s recent defeat to West Ham further exposed their struggles, as they have now gone four games without scoring a goal in any competition. Ten Hag, however, remains hopeful that he can turn things around and points out that the squad has the potential to score goals. With the players available, including Rashford, Hojlund, Antony, Garnacho, Bruno, and McTominay, there is no lack of scoring abilities.

While Carragher’s suggestion may have been in jest, it highlights the mounting pressure on Ten Hag and the need for a turnaround in United’s fortunes. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Old Trafford to see if the Dutchman can salvage the campaign and secure his position as the club’s manager.