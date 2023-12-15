Carolina Panthers Relocate Training Camp to Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers have officially announced that their training camp will now be held in their facility in Charlotte. This decision marks a significant change as the Panthers had conducted their preseason training at Wofford College in Spartanburg County since 1995.

Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers, expressed her enthusiasm about the move, stating, “We’re excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte. We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state.”

Last season, the Panthers, along with only five other teams, conducted their training camp away from their facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They held camp at the Bank of America Stadium and adjacent practice fields in 2020. However, prior to that, training camp had been a long-standing tradition at Wofford College.

David Britt, a Spartanburg County Councilman, mentioned that the announcement did not come as a surprise, as they had anticipated the team’s departure from the college around three years ago. Britt expressed his concerns about the Panthers’ ownership, stating, “There’s a different ownership of the Panthers. I don’t think he has the same commitment to the Panthers being the Carolinas’ team. It’s not just North Carolina’s team.”

The relationship between the Panthers and Wofford College was one of the longest-standing partnerships in the NFL. However, with this relocation, the team aims to focus on enhancing their training facilities and providing better resources for the players.

Although this change brings disappointment to the Spartanburg community, their spirits remain high. With the upcoming opening of a new Minor League Baseball stadium in March 2025, the area anticipates continued economic growth and tourism. The Panthers’ departure will be replaced a year-long presence of the new baseball stadium, ensuring a sustained influx of visitors and revenue.

As the Panthers prepare for their training camp in Charlotte, they will be working on logistics to accommodate fans and finalize their plans. Additionally, future upgrades to the team’s practice and training facilities are underway, including the removal of the Atrium Health Dome and the construction of new practice fields.

Overall, this relocation signifies a new chapter for the Carolina Panthers as they strive to improve their resources and strengthen their connection with fans in both North and South Carolina. The team remains dedicated to fostering a sense of community and continuing their commitment to their supporters.