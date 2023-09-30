Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers: Preview of Sunday’s Game

The Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers are set to face off in an exciting matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and will be televised on FOX. For viewers unable to watch on TV, online streaming is available on fuboTV, with regional restrictions possibly applying.

Both teams enter this game with a winless record, making this contest crucial for them to secure their first victory of the season.

In their previous game, the Panthers suffered a defeat against the Seattle Seahawks, losing 37-27. Despite the loss, Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton had an impressive performance, throwing for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Adam Thielen contributed significantly with 145 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Panthers will be looking to bounce back and capitalize on their home-field advantage.

The Vikings also faced disappointment in their last game, losing 28-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Kirk Cousins played well, throwing for 367 yards and three touchdowns. However, Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert outperformed him, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings are hungry for their first win of the season and will be determined to turn their fortunes around.

Looking at the odds, the Vikings are favored to win 3.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds. This is the first time they are considered favorites on the road this season. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points, indicating a potentially close and high-scoring matchup.

In terms of series history, the Vikings have won three out of their last four meetings against the Panthers. Their most recent encounter was on October 17, 2021, where the Vikings emerged victorious with a score of 34-28.

As the game approaches, both teams will be eager to secure their first win and gain some much-needed momentum. Fans can expect an intense battle between two determined teams eager to get their seasons back on track.

– Series History:

– Oct 17, 2021 – Minnesota 34 vs. Carolina 28

– Nov 29, 2020 – Minnesota 28 vs. Carolina 27

– Dec 10, 2017 – Carolina 31 vs. Minnesota 24

– Sep 25, 2016 – Minnesota 22 vs. Carolina 10