Carolina Herrera Becomes First Brand to Use Pinterest Premiere Spotlight in Spain

Carolina Herrera, the luxury fashion and cosmetics brand known for its elegant, sophisticated, and timeless style, has made history becoming the first brand to utilize Pinterest Premiere Spotlight in Spain for the launch of its new products. The brand chose Pinterest’s new ad format to introduce its latest addition to the Herrera Beauty collection, Good Girl Maxi Glaze lipstick.

Pinterest Premiere Spotlight is a high-impact advertising solution designed to help brands reach large audiences. It allows brands to take over premium locations on the platform for a selected period of time, promoting high-visibility campaigns among users. This feature presents video ads on pages like search results and the user’s homepage, allowing brands to reserve their spot and dominate the screen, occupying around 50% of the mobile device’s screen space on the Pinterest search page.

Carolina Herrera’s campaign, which took place in August and September, focused on highlighting the qualities of its latest product launch: Good Girl Maxi Glaze, a smooth lipstick that provides up to 24 hours of hydration and a stunning glossy finish. By utilizing Pinterest Premiere Spotlight, the brand aimed to capture users’ attention in a striking, disruptive, and highly effective way.

“With Premiere Spotlight, we have paved the way for advertisers to captivate users on Pinterest in a impactful, disruptive, and highly effective way. We are very proud to be part of the advertising strategy of a renowned brand like Carolina Herrera and to continue helping advertisers improve their results, staying true to our mission of innovating and providing advertising solutions that drive our clients’ success on this unique and positive platform,” said Christian Cochs, Pinterest’s Commercial Manager in Spain.

Pinterest is a platform that over 465 million users worldwide access each month to discover ideas, products, and brands, and find online inspiration to bring those ideas to life. Through formats like Premiere Spotlight, Pinterest helps create valuable connections between brands and their target audiences, offering users the option to purchase the products they truly need.

