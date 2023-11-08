Carol Vorderman Departs BBC Radio Wales Amidst Social Media Controversy

Carol Vorderman, the beloved presenter of BBC Radio Wales’ weekly show, is bidding farewell to her role after five years. The departure follows her admission of breaching BBC guidelines criticizing the government on social media. Vorderman has been an outspoken critic of the government on X, once known as Twitter. Her recent posts have expressed strong sentiments about the current state of politics in the UK.

The BBC, concerned about maintaining impartiality, introduced new rules regarding social media usage for its talents and staff. Vorderman acknowledges and respects these guidelines but believes that they restrict her freedom to express her heartfelt opinions. As her show bears her name and airs on a weekly basis, she was informed that the new guidelines would apply to all her social media content throughout the year.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Vorderman voiced her determination not to compromise her values and remain true to herself. She firmly believes in fighting for what she believes in and refuses to remain silent on the political turmoil gripping the country. Unfortunately, her decision to continue criticizing the current government has resulted in breaching the BBC’s new guidelines, leading BBC Wales management to decide on her departure.

Vorderman expressed her gratitude to her colleagues, referring to them as “wonderful friends,” and conveyed her well-wishes to Radio Wales and its listeners. While she acknowledges that this chapter of her career has come to a close, she also hinted at the beginning of another interesting chapter.

