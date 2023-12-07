Carol Vorderman Declines GB News Offer After Parting Ways with BBC

Carol Vorderman, the former presenter of BBC Radio Wales and Countdown co-host, has revealed that she turned down an offer from rightwing broadcaster GB News. Following her departure from the BBC show last month, Vorderman expressed her disagreement with the corporation’s new social media guidelines and declared that she would not be silenced. In a recent post on X, she shared an excerpt from the Daily Mirror that revealed GB News’ attempt to arrange a meeting with her. However, she did not respond to their message.

Vorderman’s exit from BBC Radio Wales came after she voiced her forthright opinions, leading to disagreements with management. The BBC subsequently updated its social media guidelines, including a strengthened clause to prevent high-profile presenters from expressing strong political views. Vorderman has been an outspoken critic of the government, describing them as a “lying bunch of greedy, corrupt, destructive, hateful, divisive, gaslighting crooks.”

GB News, known for its roster of staunch rightwing presenters, such as Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg, is an unlikely fit for Vorderman. The channel recently announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be joining their programming. While Vorderman has a substantial following of over 910,000 on X and 458,000 on Instagram, she declined the offer from GB News.

A representative from GB News commented on the situation, stating, “There was no firm offer but we are always open-minded to both left and right voices on the channel.” Vorderman’s decision to decline the offer indicates her unwillingness to join a network that may not align with her political beliefs.