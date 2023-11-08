New Social Media Guidelines Cause Carol Vorderman to Quit BBC Radio Wales Show

Carol Vorderman, popular television presenter and host of the Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales, has announced her departure from the program. Vorderman cited the BBC’s new social media guidelines as the reason for her decision, stating that she will “not be silenced” the corporation. The guidelines, which were updated in September, aim to prevent high-profile presenters from expressing strong views on party politics.

Vorderman, known for her forthright opinions on social media, particularly regarding the government’s handling of the country, expressed her respect for the guidelines but emphasized her unwillingness to compromise her freedom of expression. In a statement on social media, she explained that the changes to her radio contract made it clear that the guidelines would apply to all of her social media content throughout the year, including posts unrelated to the show.

“My decision has been to continue to criticize the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love,” Vorderman asserted. “I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on.” As a result of breaching the new guidelines, BBC Wales management ultimately decided that Vorderman must leave the show.

Vorderman expressed her sadness at leaving her colleagues at Radio Wales and wished her listeners well. She concluded her statement saying, “But, for now, another interesting chapter begins.”

The BBC’s social media guidelines have garnered attention in recent times. Earlier this year, football presenter Gary Lineker faced suspension after refusing to apologize for tweets criticizing the language used the home secretary, Suella Braverman, to describe asylum seekers. The guidelines now explicitly state that presenters on flagship shows should refrain from endorsing or attacking political parties or individually criticizing UK politicians.

The decision to depart from the show has generated mixed responses from the public. Supporters applaud Vorderman’s refusal to be censored, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech. Critics, however, argue that presenters should adhere to the guidelines to maintain impartiality. Whatever the perspectives may be, Vorderman’s departure has reignited the debate surrounding social media usage high-profile presenters and the boundaries of freedom of expression.

