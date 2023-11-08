Carol Vorderman Announces Departure from BBC Radio Wales

Carol Vorderman, renowned for her role as the mathematical genius on Countdown, has announced her departure from BBC Radio Wales. In a social media post, Vorderman revealed that she is leaving her Saturday morning radio show after five years due to the BBC’s recent introduction of new social media guidelines.

While Vorderman’s show is considered lighthearted with no political content, she explained that the new guidelines apply to all content posted throughout the year, including her personal social media accounts. The guidelines, implemented after Gary Lineker’s controversial tweets, require presenters to express their views on issues and policies while refraining from engaging in party politics or supporting activist organizations.

Vorderman, known for her critical views on the current Conservative government, voiced her strong opposition to these restrictions. She stated, “I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil [the UK] finds itself in.”

Vorderman’s departure from the BBC comes as a result of her decision to continue criticizing the current UK government and expressing her views on social media. Although her comments do not constitute campaigning for a political party, the BBC views them as breaching the guidelines.

During her time at BBC Radio Wales, Vorderman hosted a popular show that garnered a nationwide reputation. Her departure raises questions about the balance between freedom of expression and the BBC’s responsibility to maintain civility and avoid bringing the organization into disrepute.

As of now, the BBC has not provided an official comment on Vorderman’s departure. However, they expressed their gratitude for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years.

