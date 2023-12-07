Upcoming Releases on Netflix

The December 2023 schedule for Netflix has just been unveiled, providing viewers with a sneak peek into the exciting TV shows and movies that will be coming their way. The new releases are diverse and promise to cater to a wide range of audiences.

Peacock, another popular streaming platform, has announced its lineup for December 4-10. Fans can expect to see Idris Elba’s highly anticipated film “Beast” as well as the animated family movie “The Croods: A New Age.”

Netflix, on the other hand, has some exciting releases of its own. December 4-10 will bring viewers Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies,” a captivating series that delves into the lives of a group of young musicians. Additionally, Sam Esmail’s “Leave the World Behind” offers a thought-provoking exploration of societal collapse.

For HBO Max subscribers, the documentary “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning” will captivate audiences with its gripping storytelling. This true crime documentary uncovers the dark secrets behind a series of murders in Boston.

But that’s not all! Netflix has also announced the release of “The Carol & The End of the World.” This sci-fi television series follows the journey of Carol, a quiet and uneasy woman. Amidst the chaos of an impending apocalypse, Carol struggles to find her place in a world where people are free to fulfill their greatest desires.

Created Dan Guterman, season 1 of “The Carol & The End of the World” is set to premiere on December 15, 2023. Although the official release time has not been confirmed, Netflix typically releases new content at 8:00 A.M. PT.

To enjoy this thrilling series, viewers can purchase a Netflix subscription plan. Netflix offers three different subscription plans, each with its own features. The ad-supported plan, priced at $6.99 a month, allows users to stream shows and movies with commercials. Alternatively, the ad-free plan, priced at $15.49 a month, offers an uninterrupted streaming experience.

In conclusion, with an array of captivating releases, Netflix is sure to keep viewers entertained throughout December 2023. Be sure to mark your calendars and prepare for an exciting month of binge-watching!