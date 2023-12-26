Quirky Gem “Carol & the End of the World” Presents a Refreshing Twist on the Apocalypse

In a sea of predictable and formulaic television shows, Netflix’s animated series “Carol & the End of the World” stands out as a refreshing and contemplative take on the impending apocalypse. Created Dan Guterman, known for his work on popular shows like “Community” and “Rick and Morty,” this 10-episode series offers a unique meditation on life’s purpose, finding beauty in ordinary moments, and the complex range of emotions that arise when faced with the end of the world.

While the premise may seem grim, “Carol & the End of the World” manages to strike a surprisingly heartwarming and thought-provoking tone throughout. Viewers are treated to a low-key exploration of human behavior and the existential questions that arise during times of crisis. The series has garnered an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its attention to detail and the depth it brings to its animated characters.

Amidst a year that has seen both major hits and disappointing misses for Netflix, “Carol & the End of the World” stands out as a quirky gem that defies the streaming giant’s usual formula. It challenges the notion that Netflix’s business imperatives are compromising the quality of their content, as argued writer Peter Biskind in his book “Pandora’s Box: How Guts, Guile, and Greed Upended TV.”

The protagonist of the series, Carol (voiced Martha Kelly), is a quietly uncomfortable woman in a world consumed hedonism and impending doom. As others indulge in their wildest dreams, Carol carries out mundane tasks like paying bills and running errands, seemingly oblivious to the chaos around her. With deadpan humor and subtle wit, “Carol & the End of the World” invites viewers to consider their own responses in the face of such a situation – would they seize the day or succumb to despair?

While spoiler-free, the series presents a delightfully unexpected twist on the apocalypse genre, leaving viewers with a renewed appreciation for the beauty of everyday life. “Carol & the End of the World” is a must-watch for those seeking a different perspective on the end of the world and a reminder to cherish the small moments amid chaos.