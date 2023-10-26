Exploring the Bittersweet Beauty of Routine in “Carol & The End Of The World”

A captivating new adult animation limited series is set to premiere on Netflix on December 15. Titled “Carol & The End Of The World,” this 10-episode show, created talented writer Dan Guterman of Community and Rick and Morty fame, offers viewers a thought-provoking and humorous experience. Stepping into the titular role of Carol is the talented Martha Kelly from Euphoria and Baskets.

“Carol & The End Of The World” can be best described as a love letter to routine. Guterman’s vision for the show centers around the comforts of monotony and explores the existential aspects of everyday life. With its animated format, the series delves into the daily rituals that fill the gaps of our existence.

The storyline of the show revolves around a profound theme. In a world where a mysterious planet hurtles toward Earth, the impending threat of extinction looms. While most people embrace the opportunity to pursue their wildest dreams in the face of imminent doom, one person stands apart. Carol, a reserved and perpetually uncomfortable woman, chooses to navigate the chaos alone, lost amidst the hedonism of the masses.

Joining Martha Kelly in this remarkable cast are industry veterans Beth Grant, Lawrence Pressman, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Mel Rodriguez, Bridget Everett, Michael Chernus, and Delbert Hunt. Their collective talent is sure to bring the characters of “Carol & The End Of The World” to life in an extraordinary way.

Under Guterman’s expert direction, the series promises to be a unique and enthralling journey. Guterman is not alone in his creative endeavors, as executive producer Donick Cary, known for his work on The Simpsons, Parks and Recreation, and Silicon Valley, lends his expertise to the project. Co-executive producer Kevin Arrieta, known for his contributions to Wilfred and The Last O.G., adds further depth to the creative team.

The animation for “Carol & The End Of The World” is skillfully crafted Bardel Entertainment Inc. Their expertise in bringing imaginative worlds to life is evident in their past works.

Stay tuned for the premiere of “Carol & The End Of The World” on Netflix, where an exploration of routine, existential dilemmas, and the beauty found in the mundane awaits. Prepare to embark on a captivating journey through animation unlike anything you’ve experienced before.

