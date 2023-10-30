The Power of Granfluencers: How Carnival Cruise Lines Leveraged TikTok’s Authenticity

Carnival Cruise Lines, known for their innovative marketing strategies, recently teamed up with the retiree-focused TikTok group, Retirement House, to engage a multi-generational audience like never before. Instead of relying on young influencers, Retirement House’s channel features retirees diving headfirst into Gen Z TikTok trends, creating a delightful “fish out of water” narrative.

With a staggering 5.3 million followers and over 120.4 million likes, Retirement House has become a leading figure in the “granfluencers” movement. This unique collaboration between Carnival and Retirement House has received widespread media coverage, from “Good Morning America” to The New York Times, solidifying their position at the forefront of this growing trend.

While TikTok’s core user base remains younger, it’s worth noting that the platform has also attracted a significant number of users aged 35 and older, with an estimated 33.6 million in the US alone.

The partnership between Carnival and Retirement House was made possible through the assistance of influencer marketing company If7 and ad agency Initiative. Together, they created a TikTok series where retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski, recruited Carnival, received leisure lessons from the Retirement House crew while on a cruise.

The challenge for the campaign was twofold: creating engaging content that seamlessly integrated Carnival’s brand and appealed to all age groups, while maintaining TikTok’s authenticity and upholding brand values. Overcoming this challenge, the campaign was shot in just four hours using two iPhones and resulted in a three-part series featuring Gronkowski and Retirement House, along with other promotional clips.

Initial data indicates that the campaign has surpassed its target views, with 8.6 million on TikTok and 321,000 on Instagram Reels. Gronkowski’s involvement, including sharing the campaign in an Instagram story, further boosted engagement, nearly doubling the metrics.

Gronkowski’s notoriety played a key role in broadening the campaign’s appeal, connecting with both sports fans and leisure seekers. For Carnival, TikTok’s wide reach and authenticity made it the perfect platform choice. This collaboration allowed for a natural brand integration into popular culture, demonstrating the power of genuine engagement in the digital landscape while highlighting TikTok’s influence on cultural conversations.

FAQs

1. What is a granfluencer?

Granfluencers are individuals, typically retirees, who have gained a significant following on social media platforms like TikTok. They engage with younger audiences participating in popular trends, typically showcasing a “fish out of water” narrative.

2. How many US users aged 35 and older are on TikTok?

According to forecasts, TikTok has approximately 33.6 million users in the United States who are aged 35 and older.

3. How was the collaboration between Carnival Cruise Lines and Retirement House made possible?

The collaboration between Carnival Cruise Lines and Retirement House was facilitated influencer marketing company If7 and ad agency Initiative. Together, they created a TikTok series featuring retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski and the retirees from Retirement House, focusing on leisure activities during a cruise.

4. How was the authenticity of TikTok maintained in the campaign?

The campaign’s authenticity was maintained shooting the content in a short timeframe using iPhones. This allowed for a more spontaneous and genuine approach, aligning with TikTok’s emphasis on authentic content creation.

5. How did Gronkowski’s involvement contribute to the campaign’s success?

Gronkowski’s involvement in the campaign helped broaden its appeal, as he connected with both sports fans and leisure seekers. Through sharing the campaign on his Instagram story, Gronkowski amplified the engagement, resulting in nearly doubling the metrics.