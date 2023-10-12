Carnival Cruise Line to Add New Ship and Expand Travel Offerings from Long Beach

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to introduce a new ship, the Carnival Firenze, to its Long Beach fleet in May 2024. This addition will join the company’s existing ships, the Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance, in offering travel options departing from Long Beach.

With the arrival of the Carnival Firenze, Carnival Cruise Line aims to diversify its offerings and provide guests with more options from the West Coast. The new ship will feature a variety of familiar venues and attractions alongside new and creative concepts that embrace its Italian-themed design.

Starting in May 2025, Carnival will expand its travel offerings from Long Beach to include six- and eight-day cruises to popular destinations such as Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, La Paz, and Ensenada. Passengers can enjoy four-day cruises to Catalina Island and Ensenada, as well as five-day sailings along the Mexican Riviera with stops in Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada.

In addition to the new itineraries, the Carnival Panorama will modify its seven-day cruises to alternate between six- and eight-day trips departing on Saturdays and Sundays, starting in spring 2025. The six-day trips will feature stops in Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, while the eight-day trips will include stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta.

Carnival Cruise Line plans to announce additional travel offerings for 2025-26 in the near future. More information about the new destinations and itineraries from Long Beach can be found on the company’s website.

