Carly Pearce Partners with Chris Stapleton for Captivating Collaboration

Carly Pearce, the talented country music artist, recently revealed the fascinating story behind her collaboration with Grammy-winning singer Chris Stapleton. In an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Pearce shared how she approached Morgane Stapleton, Chris’s wife, on Instagram to discuss their collaboration on the hit track, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Having long admired Stapleton’s exceptional vocal abilities, Pearce expressed her high regard for him, labeling him as “one of the greatest vocalists of all time.” According to Pearce, every lyric that leaves Stapleton’s lips exudes greatness and captures her attention without fail.

Before presenting the idea to Stapleton, Pearce had actually penned “We Don’t Fight Anymore” a year prior with the sole intention of having Stapleton bring it to life. Expressing her love for collaborations and her passion for contributing to the music of other artists, Pearce saw this collaboration as an opportunity to showcase her admiration for Stapleton’s talent.

Pearce decided to approach Morgane Stapleton, recognizing her as a vital link to reaching Chris. Pearce took a leap of faith and directly messaged Morgane on Instagram, pouring her heart out and humbly requesting Stapleton’s involvement in the project. Pearce believed that to connect with Chris, going through his beloved wife would be the most effective and sincere approach. And her intuition proved right.

In September, Pearce and Stapleton released their highly-anticipated collaboration, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” which captivated the hearts of fans worldwide. The song’s success and the vibrant chemistry between Pearce and Stapleton led to an invitation to perform the track at the upcoming ACM Awards on November 8th.

Carly Pearce’s inspiring journey, from reaching out to Morgane Stapleton on Instagram to their well-received collaboration, demonstrates the power of passion, dedication, and taking chances in the pursuit of creating remarkable music.

