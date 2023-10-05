Carly Baker Reminds Fans She Still Has What It Takes with Viral Instagram Post

Carly Baker, one of the most famous women in the UFC octagon girl lineup, recently went viral with her latest Instagram post. Known for her infrequent social media updates, Baker proved that she has not lost her ability to generate attention with her 263,000 followers.

In the post, Baker shared photos of her recent travels, showcasing her edgy style and capturing the attention of many. Her ability to go viral despite her sporadic social media presence highlights her star power online.

Baker’s success as a UFC octagon girl is a testament to Dana White’s ability to identify and hire major talents for the lineup. While Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer may lead the pack, Baker showcases her own talent in the next tier of octagon stars.

Unlike many influencers who post frequently, Baker adopts a more strategic approach, carefully selecting her posts to make the most impact. Despite only posting about once a month, she consistently captures the attention of her followers.

With her latest viral post, Baker reminds her fans that she hasn’t lost a step and continues to be a force to reckon with in the world of UFC octagon girls. Fans can eagerly await her next move, knowing that she has the ability to captivate and go viral once again.

