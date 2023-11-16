Carlos Sainz Loses Grip on “Netflix Cup” During Epic Golf Match

Carlos Sainz, the renowned Ferrari Formula One driver, had an unforgettable experience at the first-ever live sporting event organized Netflix. Teaming up with two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Sainz emerged victorious in a thrilling golf tournament held at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The duo triumphed over three other pairs, comprising PGA Tour and F1 drivers.

Despite their triumph, Sainz’s moment of glory quickly turned into horror as he lost his grip on the coveted “Netflix Cup.” While engaged in conversation with Thomas and holding a bottle of champagne, the trophy slipped from Sainz’s hands, leaving him dumbfounded. Fortunately, golfer Tony Finau, an alternate for the injured Collin Morikawa, collected the shattered segments of the trophy amid laughter.

This groundbreaking event saw Netflix merge two of its flagship sporting docuseries: “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.” Representing “Drive to Survive,” Sainz, along with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Lando Norris and Alex Albon, battled against the American quartet—Thomas, Finau, Rickie Fowler, and Max Homa—who represented “Full Swing.” The tournament was hosted Joel Dahmen, a prominent PGA Tour star, along with comedian Bert Kreischer, sportscaster Kay Adams, and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

The competition, held prior to the inaugural Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix, featured racing elements integrated into the matches. Teams competed to complete each hole as quickly as possible, disregarding the number of strokes taken. Golf carts were used to navigate a designated fairway “race track” in order to reach the balls efficiently.

Netflix’s hit series, “Squid Game,” also played a role in the event on the fifth hole. Players were challenged to mimic the game’s “Red Light, Green Light” concept, where they had to wait until a giant animatronic doll turned away before teeing off. The PGA Tour pledged a charitable donation of $4.56 million if any player managed to achieve a hole-in-one, although no one accomplished this feat.

The Las Vegas $2.3 billion Sphere venue, located in the heart of the Grand Prix track, was adorned with an image of the “Squid Game” doll during the competition. With more than 100,000 attendees expected to witness the event, it is being touted as the “single largest special event in Las Vegas history.” However, ticket prices have dipped following Max Verstappen’s clinching of his third consecutive driver’s championship at the Qatar Grand Prix in October.

