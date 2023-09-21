Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly Reignite Friendship Amid Relationship Rumors

Hostilities were at an all-time high between Formula 1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly following an incident during the British Grand Prix. However, as the teams head to Suzuka for the Japan Grand Prix, it seems that the two drivers have rekindled their friendship. Gasly recently posted a photo with Sainz, which he later deleted, sparking speculation about their relationship.

After Sainz’s famous Grand Prix win in Singapore, he was seen partying with someone named Rebecca Donaldson in the Amber Lounge. Throughout the mid-season break, there were also hints of the two spending time together. A month before that, a video surfaced of Sainz and Donaldson taking a stroll on the streets of Milan. Despite these appearances, the nature of their relationship remains a mystery as they have not made any official announcements.

Gasly seemingly took it upon himself to make a non-official but official announcement on social media. He later deleted the post, but not before the news spread like wildfire throughout the Formula 1 community. Fans reacted to this joking about Gasly “pushing” Sainz and Donaldson to go public, referencing the previous altercation between Gasly and Sainz in Silverstone.

Rebecca Donaldson is a well-known athleisure model from Scotland. Rumors of a relationship between her and Sainz began after they were first spotted together in Milan. This sighting followed allegations of cheating involving Sainz and another woman named Mia Brown. While Sainz and Donaldson have not made any formal announcements about their relationship, Donaldson’s active involvement in Sainz’s life suggests that there may be more to their connection than meets the eye.

