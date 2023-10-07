Is Carlito Making a Surprising Return at WWE Fastlane?

There is a lot of buzz surrounding WWE Fastlane, with fans eagerly anticipating some unexpected surprises during the event. One name that is causing quite a stir is Carlito, as rumors of his return to the WWE have been circulating. If he does make a comeback, it would mark the first time fans have seen him since Backlash in Puerto Rico.

The speculation around Carlito’s return has gained traction due to a recent storyline development on WWE SmackDown. In a segment, Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio found themselves without a third partner for their upcoming tag team match at Fastlane. Mysterio hinted at making a phone call to rectify the situation, leaving fans speculating about who he could have contacted.

While fans are excited about the potential return of Carlito, there may be more surprises in store. Jade Cargill, a highly anticipated newcomer to the company, is also expected to make her debut soon. Fastlane could provide the perfect stage for her introduction as well.

Social media is abuzz with fans expressing their excitement for Carlito’s rumored return. One fan on Twitter eagerly tweeted, “We could see the return of Carlito tonight at WWE Fastlane. Are you excited to see Carlito?” Another fan pointed out that the hints have been there all along, stating, “Carlito gone be in that 6 man tag tonight yall. It’s been in our faces for a min.”

Although nothing is confirmed, fans can rely on Ringside News for comprehensive coverage of WWE events, including Fastlane. They will be providing updates and play-by-play coverage during the event.

The anticipation for WWE Fastlane is high, with fans eagerly awaiting any surprises that may unfold. The possibility of Carlito’s return has fueled the excitement, but only time will tell if these rumors become a reality.

