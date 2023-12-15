Carleton University Celebrates Art Exhibition Showcasing Indigenous Artist Norval Morrisseau

Carleton University’s Art Gallery (CUAG) recently hosted a captivating exhibition that celebrates the renowned Anishinaabe artist Norval Morrisseau. The exhibition, titled “Norval Morrisseau: Medicine Currents,” featured an exclusive collection of Morrisseau’s paintings, drawings, and objects. The exhibition was co-curated Carleton art historian Carmen Robertson and Danielle Printup, CUAG’s Indigenous cultural engagement coordinator.

Carmen Robertson, known as Canada’s leading expert on Norval Morrisseau’s work, curated the exhibition. Norval Morrisseau, also known as Copper Thunderbird, is considered the Mishomis, or grandfather, of contemporary Indigenous art. His vibrant and captivating artwork has made a significant impact on the art world.

Through this exhibition, Carleton University aimed to bring healing art to the community. Norval Morrisseau’s artwork has the power to evoke emotions, tell stories, and bring people together. It provided an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty and cultural significance of Indigenous art.

Carleton University is committed to promoting and supporting Indigenous voices and perspectives. The exhibition is part of the university’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse community. It not only showcased the talent and creativity of Norval Morrisseau but also highlighted the importance of Indigenous art and its role in healing and cultural preservation.

The “Norval Morrisseau: Medicine Currents” exhibition received tremendous support and praise from the community. It served as a reminder of the power of art to inspire, educate, and promote understanding among different cultures. Carleton University continues to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment where all forms of artistic expression, particularly Indigenous art, can flourish.