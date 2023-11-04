Carl Radke Disputes Lindsay Hubbard’s Claim of Being Blindsided Their Breakup

In a surprising turn of events, Carl Radke, one of the stars of the reality TV show “Summer House,” has called into question Lindsay Hubbard’s claim of being blindsided their broken engagement. During a recent interview at BravoCon, Radke revealed that he firmly believes they had prior conversations about the state of their relationship. This contradicts Hubbard’s earlier statement on Instagram, where she expressed feeling humiliated and heartbroken.

Radke admitted that they had a challenging summer, and he believes viewers of the show will witness the ups and downs they went through. However, he emphasized that he felt the need to have a conversation about the future of their relationship and the upcoming wedding. While Radke acknowledged that it was he who ended the relationship, he shared that the breakup has been an incredibly painful and emotional experience for him, even more so than the death of his brother in 2020.

Addressing Hubbard’s allegations that he orchestrated their breakup for the cameras, Radke firmly denied any involvement in the decision-making process. He made it clear that he does not have control over what is filmed on “Summer House” and that he merely responds to the requests made the production team. Radke expressed his desire to handle the aftermath of the breakup with respect and acknowledged that there are still unresolved issues between them.

In response to Hubbard’s recent interview with Us Weekly, where she claimed to have been blindsided the breakup, Radke remains steadfast in his belief that their conversations leading up to the split should have prepared her for the decision. While he recognizes the pain it has caused both of them, Radke revealed that he is taking things one day at a time and focusing on self-care.

With conflicting narratives from both parties, it remains to be seen how this breakup will continue to unfold. As “Summer House” fans await the upcoming season, they can expect to witness the aftermath of Radke and Hubbard’s relationship firsthand.

