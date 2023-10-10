Obituary: Carl F. “Bone” Roberts (1942-2023)

Carl F. “Bone” Roberts, aged 80, passed away on September 20, 2023, at Villa Marina in Superior, WI. Born on October 28, 1942, to Rose (Ridder) and George Roberts in Superior, Carl had a fulfilling life filled with diverse interests and meaningful connections.

For many years, Carl worked as a sign man at Lakehead Signs, where he excelled in designing, painting, and installation. He was a valued member of the Allied Painters Union #106 and the IBEW Union #242. Carl shared his wealth of knowledge and expertise as an instructor through the Painters Union at Lake Superior College. In addition, he worked as a bartender at The Hub.

As a man of faith, Carl was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He was also passionate about his hobbies and was an active member of the Studebakers Drivers Club, an organization dedicated to preserving and enjoying Studebaker vehicles. An avid fisherman, Carl found solace and joy along the Brule River, and he was a proud member of the Brule River Sportsman Club.

Music played a significant role in Carl’s life, particularly bluegrass and country genres. He was skilled in playing the guitar and mandolin, channeling his passion for music into his leisure activities. In addition, Carl had a keen interest in aviation, stained glass artistry, and genealogy.

Carl is survived his loving wife, Carol, and their children Gretchen, Steve, and Dawn. He was preceded in death his parents, his son Jonathan Roberts, and his brother-in-law Jim Gustafson. Carl’s memory will also be cherished his grandchildren, Sam, Jett, Colton, and Max, along with his siblings, Judy Gustafson, June Arneson, Jerry Roberts, and Paul Roberts. He will be missed countless nieces and nephews.

The family extends their gratitude to the compassionate staff at Villa Marina for their care during Carl’s final days. A Funeral Service will be held on October 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Superior, with a visitation starting one hour before the service. Downs Funeral Home, located at 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements.

