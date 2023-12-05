The Rise of Gen Z Influence on Pop Culture Trends in India

A recent survey conducted Instagram has highlighted the significant impact of Gen Zers on pop culture trends in India. Born between 1996 and 2010, these individuals’ identities are closely intertwined with the growth of digital media, making them the key drivers of emerging trends in various industries.

According to the survey, Gen Zers in India are particularly interested in exploring new food experiences. They are eager to embrace diverse options, ranging from ayurvedic ingredients to vegan products and plant-based meats. Staying healthy, exploring career paths, and traveling have also emerged as their top priorities for 2024, showcasing their ambition and drive for personal growth.

Unlike their counterparts in other countries, Gen Zers in India exhibit a strong focus on their career pursuits. They believe that starting their own business is the best path to achieve wealth, indicating their entrepreneurial spirit. Additionally, a significant percentage of Indian Gen Zers expressed hope that 2024 would be a period of self-improvement, with a focus on personal growth and development.

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Gen Zers in India demonstrate a keen interest in creatively showcasing trends. They are enthusiastic about DIY fashion and experimenting with unexpected ways of wearing clothes. In terms of beauty, getting a new hairstyle is a popular trend among this generation.

The survey also highlights Gen Z’s affiliations and fandoms. Indian Gen Zers show a strong passion for music, with fans ranging from BTS army to AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal. They are also invested in gaming, with Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Roblox being popular choices. In terms of sports, Indian Gen Zers align themselves with the Indian cricket team, IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, as well as football teams Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Overall, Gen Zers in India value relatability in the content they consume, whether it’s from celebrities, athletes, or creators. They seek life advice, day-to-day experiences, and content related to their professions. This practical approach reflects their collective aspiration for growth and self-improvement in the coming years.

The influence of Gen Z on pop culture trends in India is undeniable. Their embrace of emerging trends across various industries is shaping the landscape of food, fashion, beauty, and entertainment. As digital natives, they are driving the demand for relatable and authentic content, making their mark on the cultural zeitgeist of the country.