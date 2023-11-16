Debunking the Myth of the ‘Open to Work’ Banner on LinkedIn

Welcome to Career Coach, a new column where we dive deep into the world of job seeking and career success in the biotech industry. In this month’s edition, we address a common concern about LinkedIn’s ‘Open to Work’ banner and provide insights on how to make the most of this feature.

Q: Is using the ‘Open to Work’ banner on LinkedIn considered desperate?

CC: Absolutely not! Being on the job market is a normal and courageous endeavor. Recruiters do not view the ‘Open to Work’ banner as a sign of desperation. In fact, it can be a valuable tool for your job search. It discreetly informs recruiters that you’re open to new opportunities without broadcasting it to your entire network. Alternatively, you can choose to notify your entire network if you prefer. Customizing your preferences and specifying the type of job you’re seeking can help filter out irrelevant recruiter messages. It’s all about harnessing the power of LinkedIn effectively and increasing your chances of finding the right job.

Recruiters actively use LinkedIn to discover qualified candidates, with many specifically searching for individuals open to new opportunities. LinkedIn Recruiter, an enhanced edition of the platform, even provides recruiters with a convenient button to filter for job seekers. By not using the ‘Open to Work’ feature, you may be missing out on potential job prospects. Your LinkedIn profile acts as a powerful marketing tool, so it’s essential to make it easily discoverable for recruiters.

Q: How can I ask for a raise after my company’s layoff?

CC: When it comes to requesting a raise, timing is crucial, especially after a layoff. However, you can be proactive about your job security and positioning yourself for a raise. Initiate conversations with your manager about how you can contribute to the company’s success and request regular check-in meetings to discuss your goals. By doing this, you ensure that your manager acknowledges your significant contributions and aligns them with the company’s objectives.

During these regular meetings, address any workload concerns prioritizing tasks with your manager’s input. Rather than rejecting new tasks outright, offer to strategize when to prioritize them based on your current workload. This approach shows your willingness to handle additional responsibilities while managing existing ones.

Moreover, regular check-in meetings provide an opportunity to gauge the company’s health and priorities. Engage in discussions with your manager about shifting priorities, express your willingness to help, and showcase your skills in the process. Once the company stabilizes, you can then discuss a raise or promotion with your manager. Remember, it’s important to demonstrate patience and show that you understand the company’s current situation before initiating these conversations.

Q: How does a non-compete agreement affect job transitions?

CC: Non-compete agreements in the biotech industry have raised concerns among professionals. While the intention behind these agreements is to protect valuable intellectual property, they can sometimes restrict employees from working for companies loosely considered as “competitors.”

If you’re considering changing jobs and have a non-compete agreement, carefully review its limitations, duration, and geographic scope. Understanding the exact terms of the agreement will help you assess its potential impact.

It’s worth noting that several states have started limiting or even banning non-compete agreements unless the employee’s salary exceeds a certain threshold. Research the laws in your state to better evaluate the potential implications of your non-compete agreement.

In Summary

The ‘Open to Work’ banner on LinkedIn is a valuable asset for job seekers, offering discreet and customized opportunities for recruiters to find you. Requesting a raise after a layoff requires strategic timing, proactive communication, and aligning your contributions with the company’s goals. Non-compete agreements should be carefully assessed, considering their limitations, duration, and legal implications in your state. By staying informed and navigating your career path strategically, you can overcome challenges and find success in the biotech industry.

