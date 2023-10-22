Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Week 7 Preview

The Arizona Cardinals will face off against their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an important Week 7 matchup. The Cardinals, currently holding a 1-5 record, are looking to get back on track after a string of disappointing losses. The Seahawks, with a 3-2 record, will be aiming to bounce back from a lackluster performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

One key aspect of this game will be the Cardinals’ defense, which has proven to be a formidable force against opposing offenses this season. Many teams have struggled to score points against the Cardinals, and the Seahawks will need to find a way to overcome this challenge. On the offensive side, the Seahawks will be looking to reignite their scoring ability and put up a strong performance.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. AT. The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox, with Kenny Albert providing play-by-play commentary, Jonathan Vilma as the analyst, and Shannon Spake reporting from the sideline.

For those unable to watch the game on TV, it will be available for online streaming on NFL+ and Fox Sports Streaming. In addition, the radio broadcast will be aired on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, with Dave Pasch providing play-by-play commentary, Ron Wolfley as the analyst, and Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. Spanish radio coverage will be provided La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM, with Luis Hernandez as the play-by-play announcer and Jose Romero as the analyst.

The betting line for the game currently favors the Seahawks, with the Cardinals listed as +7.5 underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both teams will be looking to secure a victory in this divisional matchup. The Cardinals will hope to shut down the Seahawks’ offense, while the Seahawks aim to bounce back and find success against the challenging Cardinals defense.

Sources:

– DraftKings Sportsbook

– Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

– La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM