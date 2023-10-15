Can the Arizona Cardinals Find Success in the NFC West?

The Arizona Cardinals have had a tough start to the season, facing injuries to key players. As they await the return of these players, they face a challenging matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams boast an outstanding group of wide receivers, making this game a difficult test for the Cardinals.

The game is set to take place on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. AT. The game will be televised nationally on Fox, with local coverage on Channel 10. For those unable to watch on TV, the game can be streamed online through NFL+ and Fox Sports Streaming.

Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play commentary, with Jonathan Vilma providing analysis and Shannon Spake reporting from the sideline. On the radio, the game will be broadcasted on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, with Dave Pasch calling the play-by-play alongside Ron Wolfley as the analyst and Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. Spanish-speaking fans can tune in to La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM, with Luis Hernandez providing play-by-play commentary and Jose Romero as the analyst.

According to the betting line from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are the underdogs in this match, with the Rams favored 7 points.

The outcome of this game will be crucial for the Cardinals as they seek their first win in the NFC West. They will need to bring their A-game to overcome the Rams’ formidable wide receiver corps. Can the Cardinals rise to the challenge and secure a victory? Only time will tell.

