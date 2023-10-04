Cardi B Turns to TikTok Hack to Alter Dress During Flight

Cardi B recently revealed a clever TikTok hack for altering her dress while on a plane. The singer shared a video on Twitter, showcasing her makeup artist and publicist using a hair tie to make adjustments to her shiny silver outfit. In the clip, Cardi stands in the bathroom of a private plane, with her makeup artist folding down the back of her metallic silver dress. The fabric is then knotted and secured with a hair elastic before being flipped over, resulting in a ruched detail in the back of the dress.

Cardi B is known for her unique fashion choices and creative styling, and this TikTok hack adds to her list of go-to dress accessories. Fans were quick to praise her ingenuity, with some expressing their willingness to try the hack themselves. Cardi B’s fan account even called her a “fashion icon even in the air.”

The “WAP” singer is no stranger to making fashion statements. She recently attended the 2023 VMAs wearing a silver dress made out of hair clips, and she also sported a sheer outfit covered with pearls and safety pins. Cardi B’s ability to think outside the box and utilize social media platforms like TikTok showcases her innovative approach to fashion.

Overall, this TikTok hack exemplifies Cardi B’s resourcefulness when it comes to fashion and her willingness to share her tricks with her fans. As trends continue to emerge on social media platforms, it’s clear that great style can be achieved through creativity and thinking outside the box.

