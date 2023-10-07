Cardi B Shares TikTok Hack for Oversized Clothing

Cardi B recently took to Twitter to share a TikTok hack that helped her fix an oversized dress at the last minute. In a video, Cardi demonstrated the trick, which involves gathering fabric on the inside of the dress and using a ponytail holder to bunch it together. The hack proved to be successful, impressing even Cardi herself.

The video was filmed while Cardi B was on a private jet to Kansas City for a performance. Despite being on her way to see Beyoncé, Cardi made sure to follow the rules and keep quiet during Beyoncé’s mute challenge.

Cardi B has been the subject of rumors and controversies in recent months. In an Instagram Live video, she issued a warning to her critics, threatening to release information that would shake the internet. Referring to herself as “Belcalis,” she said she had receipts on everyone who had crossed her.

While Cardi expressed her desire to mature and focus on her music, she made it clear that she had evidence to support her claims. She urged her haters to leave her alone and warned them that she had the power to bring chaos to the internet.

Cardi B’s TikTok hack for oversized clothing is a simple and effective solution that can help anyone fix ill-fitting garments. With just a ponytail holder and some fabric manipulation, it’s possible to transform an oversized piece into a more fitted look. This hack proves that even celebrities like Cardi B rely on creative solutions to fashion emergencies.

Sources:

– Cardi B’s Twitter

– Cardi B’s Instagram Live video