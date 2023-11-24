New Article: Cardi B Celebrates the Benefits of Fitness and Addresses Misconceptions

Cardi B, the popular rapper and influencer, recently responded to accusations that she and other celebrities rely on weight loss surgeries instead of dedicating themselves to fitness. In a fiery social media exchange, Cardi defended her commitment to her fitness journey and shed light on her reasons for hitting the gym.

The drama began when a user posted a video of Cardi at the gym, insinuating that influencers use the gym as a cover-up for their reliance on surgical procedures. However, Cardi quickly shut down these claims, emphasizing that her goal was not to lose weight but to gain muscle. She explained that she had been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past and clarified that her intention was never to hide them.

Cardi further addressed misconceptions surrounding weight gain, highlighting the presence of visceral fat that grows under the muscle. This type of fat cannot be effectively removed through surgery and can only be dealt with through exercise. Cardi pointed out that this is why some people still have pouches even after undergoing liposuction.

While this may be the first time Cardi B has directly addressed these accusations, it is not the first time she has been open about her cosmetic procedures. In 2019, she announced that her most recent experience with plastic surgery would be her last due to complications from previous surgeries.

In recent posts, Cardi has also shared her commitment to her fitness journey, mentioning that she has been working out for the past two weeks and is determined to continue without relying on surgery. Despite facing challenges and complications in the past, Cardi remains focused on achieving her fitness goals.

Cardi’s transparency about her cosmetic procedures and her dedication to fitness speak to the complexities of body image in the entertainment industry. It is important to recognize that celebrities, like Cardi B, have their own personal journeys when it comes to their bodies and should not be judged solely based on appearances.

