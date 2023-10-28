TikTok Hosts First-Ever Music Festival with Top Artists

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, is making waves again in the music industry. In a groundbreaking move, TikTok is hosting its first-ever music festival, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry. The festival, called “With In The Mix,” will feature performances renowned artists such as Cardi B, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Anitta, and more.

TikTok has quickly become the go-to platform for discovering new music and talent, and now the app is taking it a step further bringing the experience into the real world. The festival aims to bring the unique and creative content found on TikTok’s “For You” feed to life for fans both at the venue and on the app.

One noteworthy aspect of the festival is the inclusion of artists who are part of TikTok’s “Elevate” Program. This program supports emerging musicians and provides them with opportunities to showcase their talents on the platform. Artists such as Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber, who are signed up for the program, will also be taking the stage at the festival.

Paul Hourican, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Partnerships and Programming, expressed the platform’s vision for the festival, saying, “No other platform mixes music, creativity, and community like TikTok. With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok. Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community.”

This exciting development showcases TikTok’s increasing influence on the music industry and its commitment to providing unique experiences for its users. The festival not only offers a platform for established artists to connect with their fans but also provides a stage for rising stars to showcase their talents and gain exposure.

FAQ:

Q: When is the “With In The Mix” music festival taking place?

A: The festival is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2024, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Q: Which artists will be performing at the festival?

A: The festival will feature performances Cardi B, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Anitta, and more. Additionally, artists from TikTok’s “Elevate” Program, such as Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber, will be taking the stage.

Q: What is TikTok’s “Elevate” Program?

A: TikTok’s “Elevate” Program is designed to support emerging musicians and provide them with opportunities to showcase their talents on the platform. It aims to promote and amplify the voices of up-and-coming artists on TikTok.