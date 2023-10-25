TikTok in the Mix: A Global Music Experience Like No Other

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is set to revolutionize the music industry once again with its first-ever global music experience, TikTok in the Mix. This groundbreaking event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Sloan Park in Mesa, featuring an impressive lineup of artists including Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth.

Unlike traditional concerts, TikTok in the Mix will offer a unique and immersive experience for both performers and attendees. The concert will be performed in the round, allowing the audience to fully engage with the artists and the music. This innovative setup aims to create an intimate connection between the musicians and their fans.

In addition to the headlining acts, TikTok in the Mix will showcase up-and-coming talents from the TikTok Elevate emerging artist program, such as Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber. These rising stars have gained popularity on TikTok, thanks to the platform’s ability to ignite trends and introduce songs to new audiences.

TikTok in the Mix will not only bring the best of the music world to the stage but also celebrate the vibrant and creative TikTok community. The event will feature activities inspired the community’s favorite trends, bringing TikTok’s famous For You feed to life. Attendees can expect to participate in interactive experiences that highlight the joy of music and the power of connection.

To ensure that fans from around the world can enjoy this groundbreaking event, TikTok in the Mix will be streamed globally via TikTok Live. The concert’s video and event production, designed specifically for TikTok’s vertical format, will be helmed award-winning director Hamish Hamilton and Done+Dusted.

FAQ:

Q: How can I get tickets to TikTok in the Mix?

A: TikTok in the Mix is a ticketed event for all ages. Presale tickets will be available exclusively on TikTok starting Friday, Oct. 27. General sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, Nov. 2. Those under 18 must be accompanied an adult.

Q: Where can I find more information about the event?

A: To find out more about TikTok in the Mix, search for ‘In The Mix’ on TikTok or visit TikTokInTheMix.com.

TikTok continues to redefine the music industry, providing a platform for artists to connect with their fans in new and exciting ways. TikTok in the Mix promises to be an unforgettable experience that showcases the power of music and the global reach of the TikTok community.