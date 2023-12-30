Cardi B Addresses Separation Rumors and Focuses on New Beginnings

Cardi B has come forward to address the recent rumors surrounding her relationship with Offset. Despite the speculation sparked their outing together, the rapper has confirmed that she has not reconciled with her ex-husband. However, the topic seems to be a sensitive one for Cardi B, as she expressed her frustration during a recent live chatroom session telling fans to be quiet.

According to TMZ, Cardi B had a meltdown after fans speculated about a possible reunion between her and Offset. She became agitated and began shouting, even threatening to unfollow her top supporters. In an unexpected turn of events, she also contemplated deleting her social media accounts altogether.

The rumors began when a fan posted pictures featuring Offset and then followed up with images of Cardi B. This fueled speculation among their followers, leading to assumptions about their relationship status. However, Cardi B took to Instagram to set the record straight. She confirmed that she has been single for some time and expressed a desire to start 2024 with a clean slate and an open mind.

The situation intensified when rapper Blueface made claims on X about Offset’s alleged involvement with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, during the time he was still married to Cardi. Nevertheless, Offset vehemently denied these accusations, stating that he has never had any contact with or relations with Chrisean Rock.

Even before these recent events, fans had already speculated about the couple’s separation. Both Cardi B and Offset had unfollowed each other on social media, and Cardi B had been posting enigmatic messages about personal growth and prioritizing oneself.

While the rumors continue to circulate, Cardi B is focusing on the future. She is ready for a fresh start and embraces the opportunity for new beginnings. Despite the ongoing attention surrounding her personal life, she remains determined to move forward and create a better future for herself.