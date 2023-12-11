Cardi B and Offset Call it Quits: A Fresh Start for 2024

In a recent Instagram livestream, Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset are once again going their separate ways. Despite infidelity rumors, Cardi stated that she no longer cares about the alleged cheating and has been single for some time. As she looks ahead to the new year, Cardi expressed her excitement for a fresh start and a new beginning in 2024.

On the other hand, Offset has denied the cheating allegations made against him Chrisean Rock’s former partner. In a now-deleted tweet, rapper Blueface claimed that his ex had slept with Offset, prompting a response from the Migos member. Offset vehemently denied any involvement and even suggested that Blueface needed help. The exchange between the two further fueled the speculation surrounding the state of Cardi and Offset’s relationship.

Over the years, Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been far from stable. After a whirlwind romance, the couple got married in 2017, only to break up and reconcile multiple times thereafter. In 2020, Cardi filed for divorce amid reports of Offset’s infidelity, but they eventually patched things up. This past summer, Offset publicly accused Cardi of being unfaithful, adding to the ups and downs of their relationship.

As Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram, it became apparent that their relationship had taken another hit. Cardi expressed her frustration with protecting other people’s feelings and emphasized the need to prioritize herself. With a “New Year, new me” approach, Cardi is ready to leave the past behind and embrace a hopeful future.

While the details of their breakup and potential reconciliation are yet to unfold, it is evident that Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been filled with turmoil. As they enter 2024 separately, fans can only hope that both artists find happiness and stability, whether together or apart.