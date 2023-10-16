Cardi B Takes Us Through the Painful Journey of Getting a Tongue Piercing

Cardi B has recently given her followers an up-close and personal look at the process of getting a tongue piercing. In a live video on Instagram, the singer showcased the pain and discomfort involved, reminding us that beauty often comes at a price.

Tongue piercings have long been seen as a trend that signifies edginess and coolness, particularly during the Y2K era. Cardi B, having already been through the experience once before, decided to revisit the style and share her journey with her fans.

During the live video, Cardi B displayed genuine reactions of pain, crying out and even requesting ice to alleviate the discomfort. This raw display of emotion made many question whether the end result was truly worth the agony.

For those unfamiliar with tongue piercings, they involve the insertion of jewelry through the tissue of the tongue. It is a procedure that can be both painful and risky if not done properly. However, it remains a popular choice for those seeking to make a bold statement with their appearance.

While Cardi B’s video offered a glimpse into the process, it is important to note that tongue piercings should always be performed a professional. Proper aftercare is crucial to reduce the risk of infection and other complications.

In conclusion, Cardi B’s journey through getting a tongue piercing highlighted the pain and discomfort involved in the process. It serves as a reminder that beauty often requires sacrifices, and those considering such a piercing should carefully weigh the pros and cons before undertaking it.

