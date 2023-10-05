Cardi B’s TikTok Dress Hack Goes Viral

Cardi B has once again proven that there is no fashion emergency she can’t solve. The Grammy-winning rapper recently found herself in a bind when her dress needed urgent repair while on a plane. However, thanks to a genius TikTok hack, Cardi and her team were able to fix the dress in a matter of seconds.

In a candid video shared on her social media, Cardi is seen covering her bare chest while one of her squad members skillfully takes in her silver bodycon dress using an elastic tie. The quick fix miraculously works, and Cardi proudly shows off the result to the camera. She captioned the video, “So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me, so my makeup artist and I did this TikTok hack to take my dress in. Teamwork makes the dream work!”

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has made headlines for her daring fashion choices. At the 2023 VMAs, she wore a gown and arm cuffs covered in hair clips and pearls, matching her husband Offset’s silver pin-adorned hairstyle. She later performed on stage with Megan Thee Stallion, both wearing bedazzled royal blue dresses.

Cardi B’s fashion sense is undeniably unique and daring. From her pearl-studded dress in New York City to her memorable looks at past events, she always knows how to make a statement. Her ability to think on her feet and utilize creative hacks like the TikTok dress fix showcases her resourcefulness and style expertise.

