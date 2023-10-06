Cardi B Fixes Wardrobe Malfunction with TikTok Hack on Plane

Cardi B recently turned to TikTok to fix a wardrobe malfunction she experienced mid-flight. The rapper posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing her and her team using a TikTok hack to alter her dress while on a plane.

In the video, Cardi B, wearing a silver metallic gown, briefly went topless as someone from her team used a hair tie to adjust the back of her dress and make it fit better. With a bee emoji added for modesty, Cardi posed for the camera while her team member worked their magic with the hairband.

The TikTok hack proved to be a success. After the alteration, Cardi B pulled up the straps of her dress and turned around to admire the result in the mirror, expressing her enthusiasm with a heartfelt “Wow!” She then showed the back of the dress, revealing that the alteration blended seamlessly with the original design.

Impressed with the outcome, Cardi B took to X to share the video and express her gratitude to her team. She wrote, “So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork make[s] the dream work!!!”

Cardi B’s wardrobe malfunction fix has caught the attention of her fans and the wider TikTok community. With its simplicity and effectiveness, the TikTok hack is likely to inspire others to try it themselves in similar fashion emergencies.

