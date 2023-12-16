Cardi B Breaks her Silence about Offset on Social Media

In a surprising turn of events, Cardi B recently took to social media to express her anger towards her ex-husband Offset. On X, Cardi went on a tirade, calling him names and vowing to retaliate.

She wrote, “@OffsetYRN you a b***h a*s n***a…and trust me imma f**kin take it there,” followed, “Muf**as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

Cardi didn’t stop there. She went on Instagram Live, where she tearfully called out Offset for his deceitful ways. “And it’s so f**king sad that a n***a-yo this n***a really like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time,” she stated.

It is evident from her emotional outburst that Cardi is hurt Offset’s actions. She emphasized how she had supported him throughout their relationship and felt unappreciated. Cardi expressed her frustration with Offset’s lack of gratitude, saying, “Not even a f**king thank you that I got from you b**ch a*s.”

Offset has remained silent on the issue, and it is unclear if he will respond to Cardi’s accusations.

While this public dispute between Cardi B and Offset may come as a surprise to fans, it highlights the challenges faced many celebrity couples. Maintaining a relationship under the constant scrutiny of the public eye can be incredibly challenging.

As fans eagerly await any further developments, it remains to be seen if Cardi B and Offset can reconcile their differences or if their relationship is truly over.