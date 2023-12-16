Cardi B’s Emotional Instagram Live Reveals Troubles in Her Relationship

Summary: Cardi B took to Instagram Live to vent her frustrations and emotions about her estranged husband, Offset. In a passionate message, she expressed her vulnerability and accused Offset of playing games with her. The rapper became emotional as she shared her feelings of being taken for granted and not receiving gratitude for her support. Cardi emphasized the need to address the situation publicly since her communication with Offset hasn’t been effective. This outburst occurred just days after Cardi confirmed her single status and ended her relationship with Offset. Speculations about their split arose when the couple unfollowed each other on social media. While there were allegations of infidelity from rapper Blueface, Offset denied them. Cardi’s emotional Instagram Live shed light on the challenges she faced in revealing the truth to her fans and showcased the strain in their relationship.

Cardi B Opens Up About Relationship Struggles on Instagram Live

Cardi B has once again taken to Instagram Live to express her frustrations and emotions about her estranged husband, Offset. In a heartfelt and passionate message, the rapper bared her vulnerability, accusing Offset of continuously playing games with her.

During the live session, Cardi’s face was not visible, but her voice conveyed the intensity of her emotions. She expressed her displeasure at being taken for granted and not receiving the gratitude she believed she deserved for her support.

“He likes to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl,” Cardi revealed, referring to their strained relationship. She further detailed how while Offset was celebrating his birthday at a star-studded party, she had refrained from doing anything and had stayed at home.

Cardi became increasingly emotional as she delved into the long-standing issues between her and Offset. She accused him of not appreciating her efforts and failing to show gratitude for her support throughout their relationship.

The Grammy-winning rapper concluded the Instagram Live session explaining her need to address the situation publicly. She expressed her frustration at Offset not taking her seriously in private conversations, hence resorting to the public platform to convey her message.

This emotional outburst follows Cardi’s recent confirmation of her single status and the end of her relationship with Offset. Speculations about trouble in their marriage arose when the couple unfollowed each other on social media earlier this month.

While rapper Blueface made allegations of infidelity Offset, he vehemently denied them, responding with a tweet insisting he never had any involvement. The accusations, however, might have contributed to the strain in Cardi and Offset’s relationship.

Cardi’s heartfelt Instagram Live shed light on the challenges she faced in sharing the truth with her fans and exposed the underlying strain in her relationship with Offset.